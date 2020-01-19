|
Lois Ellen (Olstrom) Muylle
Lansing - On Friday evening January 17, 2020 just as a gentle snow starting falling outside, our mom Lois Muylle died peacefully in her home on Leslie St. after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Her's was a modest life but an important one. Important, because she taught us by example that unwavering devotion to family and friends, plus honesty and integrity are the Ingredients for a good life. Lois was born March 26th 1931 in Dimondale to Ted and Esther Ostrom. In 1940 the family moved to south Hayford Street and Lois became a city girl. In the late 1940's a country boy from Mason, Louis Muylle, showed up sporting red suspenders for a teen dance at the Prudden Center in Lansing. Lois and Louie met there and were married July 8th, 1951. They were partners for life until Louie died in 2015. Lois graduated from Eastern H.S in 1950. She worked hard all her life first as a bank teller for East Lansing State Bank and later a check out clerk at the Laingsburg IGA. Lois and Louie enjoyed their retirement years wintering with friends in Texas and Florida and spending summers at Sandy Pines. Lois is survived by her three sons, David (Carrie) Muylle, Gary (Emily) Muylle, Steve Muylle; grandchildren, Andrew, Austin, Sarah, Zach, Heather, Neal, Devin, and Stephanie; grandsons, Drake, and Trace, and their mother Bambi; great-grandchildren, Ella May, and Levi; sisters, Barbra Kulpa and Joan Holley, and brother Barry (Evelyn) Ostrom. Besides her parents and husband Lois was preceded in death by brothers, Nelson Ostrom, and Ward Ostrom. The family invites you to a visitation on Wednesday January 22, from 4-8p.m. at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home at 900 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI. The same funeral home that fourteen year old Lois and her best friend Ginny Faggion would walk by on their way downtown in the 1940's to get ice cream. There will be no funeral and a private burial will follow later. The family wishes to give a heartfelt thank you to the caregivers from First Lite Home Care and the staff of Great Lakes Hospice Care who took care of Lois as if she were their own mom. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.grlansing.com.
