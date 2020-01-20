|
Lois L. Dyer
Lansing - Age 90, passed away January 19, 2020. She was born July 26, 1929, in Saginaw, Michigan, to Walter and Laura Morton.
Lois worked as a court transcriptionist for 30 years. She was a shopping queen and social butterfly. She loved bowling, bingo, and card games. She was a dog lover and had many Chihuahuas. Lois enjoyed crocheting, going to the casino, and cooking and making candy for her family. She will be missed by many!
She is survived by her children, Debra (Brent) Hicks, Alan (Trisha) McElrath, and Lori (Duane) Daman; grandchildren, Rachel (Steve) Davis, Brett Hicks, Nicholas (Whitney) McElrath, Mark (Sydney) McElrath, Tenesha (Tony) Raye, and Amanda Daman; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and her dog, Mia. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Leland; sister, Lilah; first husband, James McElrath; second husband, John Dyer; step-daughter, Sandra Willard; and her special friend, Tom Sutton.
The funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Interment will follow in Deepdale Memorial Gardens. Her family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Baptist Church of Lansing.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020