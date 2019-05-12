|
|
Lois M. Cutler
Dimondale - Lois M. Cutler of Dimondale passed away May 7, 2019, at the age of 97. She was born October 16, 1921, the daughter of the late Josie and Ray Hewitt.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gayle H. Cutler; daughter, Bonnie Leathers; brother, Richard Hewitt. Surviving to cherish her memory are; daughter, Sandra (Bob) Potter; grandchildren, David (Jessica) Leathers, Gretchen (Jay) Becker, Christopher Potter, Adam (Danielle) Leathers, Kimberly (Cavitt) Randall and twelve great-grandchildren. She was a graduate from Lansing Eastern High School, which lead to monthly meals with her classmates. This was just the beginning of her active life. She was a member of the Masonic Temple, active in Order of the Eastern Star, and was a past mother advisor for Lansing Assembly #11 "Rainbow girls". She was also a member of grandmother's club and Lois club, in which she went out to eat with the group. She loved all types of sewing, including knitting and quilting. Lois was an active member of her church, First Christian. She loved to bake and cook. She was a lifelong volunteer! Some of her contributions included Loaves and Fishes, where she was able to use her services of cooking for over thirty years, and twenty-five years of service to McLaren Hospital. Other activities she enjoyed were swimming, boating, gardening, and square dancing. Funeral service for Lois was held May 11, 2019, at 11:00 am at First Christian Church, 1001 Chester Rd, Lansing, MI 48912. For those desiring, contributions may be made in memory of Lois to First Christian Church, 1001 Chester Rd, Lansing, MI 48912, New Haven Foster Care, 230 Hoehn Ct, Dimondale, MI 48821, or Masonic Home 1200 Wright Ave, Alma, MI 48801.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 12, 2019