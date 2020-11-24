Lois Shirley Martin
Lansing - Age 85, passed away peacefully November 23, 2020. She was taken to be with the love of her life. Shirley was born February 24, 1935 in Troy NY to the late Alfred Bristol Carr and Mae Hallie Carr. Shirley met her soulmate and lifelong love, Philip Martin, and were married on Sept. 20, 1957 for 63 wonderful years. Shirley was loved as a wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and devoted friend. She began her life in New York, and as Phil's career blossomed they moved to Kansas City KS, Baltimore MD, Williamston MI, Saudi Arabia, Brighton MI and then retiring to Tellico Village TN and returning to Ft Wayne IN to be closer to family. She raised five strong willed, healthy and loving children. She and Phil were very supportive in all our endeavors and that extended to their grandchildren as well by attending sporting events, horse shows, dance recitals and the like. We have wonderful memories of many family vacations such as camping in the early days and time-share vacations that included swimming in the ocean, skiing and golfing. She imparted her love for the outdoors into all of us. She taught us many of her interests including cooking, knitting, crocheting, sewing, latch rug and needle point. But most of all, she taught us to never take life too seriously and to always be willing to laugh at ourselves by finding humor in any situation. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family while sacrificially learning to play golf so she could spend time with her husband. We can't forget the many pets over the years. We think mom (who was very ingenious) invented cat walking. Shirley & Phil showed their family what a great marriage looks like and we will truly miss them. Preceded in death by her parents Alfred Bristol Carr and Mae Hallie Carr, E. Lois Bryce, Husband Philip Hardcastle Martin only 7 days earlier on November 16 2020, brothers Wallace (Celsa) & Donald (Pauline)Carr. She is survived by her sister Doris (Donnie) Raymond; 3 daughters & 2 sons, Janice (Tom) Ruhala, Phyllis (Kirk) Boettcher, Dave (Ellen), Lynda Martin-Weese , and Steve (Karen); 8 grandchildren, Matthew (Aileen), & Kyle Weese, Natalie (Parker) Crosby, Heather (Josh) & Brandon Seymour, Devyn (Maggie) Boettcher, Weslie & Alyssa Martin; 4 great-grandchildren, Hailey Heath, Rowan Boettcher, Brighton & Finley Crosby plus many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces & great nephews. A ceremony and a celebration of Shirley's life will take place at a future date. In lieu of flowers Shirley would prefer donations be made to the St. Jude Foundation. https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
with email address to use: Steve@Binstu.com