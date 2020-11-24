Shirley was the sweetest lady I have had the privilege of knowing. She was loving, caring, light-hearted and a GREAT cook. I had the privilege of eating her delicious creamed onions, English pancakes and many delicious holiday meals. Shirley and Phil Martin were a wonderful couple and wonderful people. They are now together in heaven with Jesus. I am praying for their family and friends. Love and peace to you all.

Lisa Martin

Friend