Lonnie Gene Prater



Mason - Lonnie was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. Born, September 8th, 1948 in Jackson, MI and was a graduate of Stockbridge High School in 1966. Nothing made Lonnie happier in life, than helping his family and making sure they were taken care of. Lonnie was a born protector with eyes for the delicate, who was always willing to lend a helping hand. Lonnie had a true appreciation for nature and was known for his many talents, he was a true Renaissance man. To know Lonnie, was to be blessed by his distinct laughter, which perfectly matched his incredible witty sense of humor. Gone, but never to be forgotten, he now rests in perfect peace.



Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne (Preisinger), and parents Madison and Sarah Prater. Surviving are his five children, Patrick (Rebecca) Prater, Kimberly (Michael) Clear, James Prater, Michael (Panie) Prater, and Peter Prater; six grandchildren, Abby, Jacob, Nicholas, Anna Marie, Margaux and Sebastian.



Visitation will be held at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes in Mason on Friday, June 14 from 5pm-8pm. Funeral Half Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church in Mason on Saturday, June 15 at 10:00 am visitation one hour prior. Online condolences may be made at www.grbdmason.com. Published in Lansing State Journal on June 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary