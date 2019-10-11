|
Lora "Marjorie" Holmgren
Lansing - Beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, born in Muskegon Michigan August 30, 1923 to Lester and Edythe Pennell died September 15, 2019. "Marjie" graduated from Manistee High School in 1941 and married Charles Holmgren on November 1, 1941. She moved to Lansing Michigan in 1943, and worked at Abrams Ariel Survey during WW II. She worked for 15 yrs. at Richman Brothers Clothing Co. and 14 yrs. part time at Best Impressions Salon. She was preceded in death by both parents, husband Charles, son Gale, sisters Polly and Jane, brother "Mac". She is survived by son Gregory (Terri) daughter Robin Gideo of Texas, daughter in law Joni (Gale). Eleven grandchildren, thirteen greatgrandchildren, one great-great grandchild and very special friend Donna. Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation or service.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Oct. 11, 2019