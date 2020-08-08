Loraine Mabel Rees



Loraine entered eternal life on July 18, 2020 at the age of 90.



She was born at her home in Dewitt, Michigan to Laurits Dunham and Irene (Babcock) Dunham, on January 17, 1930. She graduated Eastern HS in 1948, and married the love of her life Harry Rees in 1949.



Together they built a family and shared many adventures. After retiring they resided in Florida for 20+ years, where they had numerous friends and a wonderful church family. They returned to the Lansing area in 2017 to spend their final years by family. Loraine loved life and her family fiercely, she enjoyed many hobbies, especially painting.



Loraine is survived by: (Daughter) Deborah Beatty, (Sons) Rick (Katie) Rees, Brad (Laura) Rees, Mark (Tina) Rees. 11 Grandchildren, 28 Great Grandchildren, ( Mother) Irene Dunham, ( Brother) Bruce (Bonnie) Dunham, (Sister In-Law) Joyce Dunham, (Brother In-law) Richard Rees.



Predeceased by; ( Husband) Harrison Rees,( Grandson) Brad Beatty, (Brother) Laurits Dunham Jr, ( Father )Laurits Dunham Sr.



A memorial for Loraine will be planned at later date



Words of wisdom from Loraine, LIVE, LAUGH, LOVE









