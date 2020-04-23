|
Loraine R. Metzger
Lansing - Loraine was born the 6th of 8 children - Augie, Anna, John, Mary, Wilma, Kay, and Frank - to John and Mary Metzger in Lansing MI, on June 16, 1932. She was the last of her immediate family to leave us. Loraine was a proud J. W. Sexton graduate and worked for Michigan Bell until her retirement. After retiring she volunteered with Michigan Bell's retiree group, the Pioneers. She wrote cards and notes, ran the Pioneer Museum in downtown Lansing until it closed and helped with their holiday dinners. Loraine was a part of Lansing Central United Methodist Church where she volunteered at the front desk and was an active part of the Hospitality Ministry there. She also volunteered at Sparrow's St. Lawrence campus for many years at the front desk. Loraine loved people. In her 80's, after 30 years of "retirement", Loraine returned to the work force at McDonald's Okemos Grand River location as a hostess/greeter, where she remained until October of 2019. Loraine liked her sports - to the point where she honestly believed she could do a better job running the team than the coaches - just ask her. She loved her Tigers, Lugnuts, Spartans and was a long-suffering Lions fan. She loved to travel, taking trips to New Zealand, New Jersey, and Guam to visit her brothers. In her later years she loved day trips to Frankenmuth and outings with the Day Trippers travel group at Lansing Central United Methodist Church. Family meant everything to Loraine. She leaves a sister-in-love, cousins, nieces, nephews, and the many people she counted as family. We want to thank her nephew Ken for providing her with loving care in her last months. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Lansing Central United Methodist Church, 215 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing 48933, for their Hospitality Ministry. A celebration of Loraine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020