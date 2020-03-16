Services
Loren (Nick) Nicholson


1932 - 2020
Lansing - Loren Nicholson, 87 of Lansing passed away peacefully on March 15, 2020. Loren was the ninth of ten children born to Leon & Phoebe Nicholson of Woodland, MI on September 30, 1932. He was a faithful member of South Nazarene Church. He enjoyed singing hymns and his daily private bible devotions. Loren was a prayer warrior. He had a great sense of humor and quick wit. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the apple of his eyes. He was an avid Tiger baseball enthusiast. Loren had a garden every summer and took pride in sharing his bountiful tomatoes, cucumbers and various fresh vegetables with family and friends.

Loren graduated from Woodland High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Loren was married for 52 years to the love of his life, Kathryn Flewelling. He and Kay raised their family in Lansing and Loren worked in Skilled Trades for Fisher Body 45 years. Preceding him in death were his parents, all his siblings, his wife, a grandson, granddaughter and son-in-law. Loren is survived by four daughters, two sons-in-law. Diane Holley (Ronald), Debra Moore (Garry), Pamela Nicholson, and Penny Nicholson, all of Lansing. He is survived by four grandchildren, Maurice Nicholson, Corey Nicholson (Ruby), Frank Nicholson (Tami) and Eureka Nicholson and nine great-grandchildren, and extended family.

Our family is grateful for the caring services of Heartland Hospice and Vista Springs staff during his transition. Donations may be made in Loren's memory to the .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
