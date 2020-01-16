|
Loretta Mitchell
East Lansing - Loretta Elaine Mitchell was born on July 17, 1939 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Will and Bernice Mitchell, however spent her formative years in Louisville, Kentucky.
Loretta was a faithful member of Union Missionary Baptist church, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Jack and Jill of America, Inc.
Loretta was a graduate of Central High School, Louisville, Kentucky; Kentucky State University (B.S. degree, Teacher Education), and Eastern Michigan University (Master's degree, Educational Administration).
Loretta met the love of her life at KSU, Dr. Bobby M. Mitchell, Sr. They married on June 10, 1961 and together they lovingly reared three children, Bobby M. Mitchell, Jr. of Grosse Pointe, Michigan, Tammye L. Coles of East Lansing, Michigan, and Tarra L. (Michael) Birch of Burleson, Texas.
Mrs. Mitchell's tenure with the Lansing School District began in 1974, and she concluded her career teaching her favorite grade of kindergarten until her retirement in 2000, having had an over 50-year career.
Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by: her brother, Charles E. Mitchell. She was peacefully called home on Thursday, January 9, 2020. Loretta's life will continue to be celebrated by her three children: Bobby M. Mitchell, Jr., Tammye Coles, and Tarra (Michael) Birch; grandchildren, Bobby M. Mitchell, III., Makenzie R. Mitchell, Michael B. Mitchell, James D. Coles, IV, Loggan C. Birch, and Addyson M.E. Birch; a cousin, Thomas (Rubell) Evans; Godchildren, Angela Johnson and Wynette McElvaney; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 3-8 pm at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St Joseph St, Lansing, MI 48933.
Services to celebrate Loretta's life will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020, the family will receive friends from 10-11am, followed by the funeral service at 11 am at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 500 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Lansing, MI 48915.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020