Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
Loretta Slee
1925 - 2020
Battle Creek, MI - Loretta "Vernice" Slee, 94, entered into eternal life on March 27, 2020. She was born October 7, 1925, in Chapin, Saginaw County, MI, the fourth of nine children, to the late Frank and Hazel (Sutliff) Bates. She spent the majority of her life living in Lansing, MI. When her health failed, she moved to Battle Creek to be near her daughter where she received loving care at the Calhoun County Medical Care Facility.

Loretta obtained a degree in love. She worked as a caregiver of others preparing meals, cleaning, canning, baking, sewing; she could even be found up on the roof helping build the family's home. She often said she was, "zip, zip, zipping around." When growing up her job, among other things, was carrying water for the family from an artesian well some ways away from the house. She and her late husband enjoyed spending time with their family and friends and volunteering at their church. They loved to travel and took trips all over Michigan, the United States and Scotland. For a long time a yearly family camping trip was planned with cousins and many fond memories remain.

Loretta was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Jack D. Slee in 2010; daughter, Loretta in 2006; granddaughter Elizabeth Fillingham in 2017; her parents and six siblings.

She'll be missed by many, but none more than her family of two daughters and a son, Judy (Douglas) Rogers, Roxanne (Ron) Bernal, Ethan Slee; grandchildren, James Fillingham, Stanley Ricketts, Adam Rogers, Sara (Marc) Churchill, Matthew (Melissa) Doyle; great grandchildren, Ashley (Chris) Nielson, Nicole Fillingham, Savannah, Kaden, and Dylan Doyle; great-great grandchildren, Noah, Madison, Rylie and Paige Nielson; brothers Clifford (Evelyn) and Donald, along with many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 3827 Delta River Dr., Lansing, MI 48906, or the . To sign the online guest register and leave a message for the family visit, www.palmerbush.com.

Arrangements by Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home of Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
