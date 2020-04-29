|
|
Loretta Torres
Lansing - Loretta Torres, age 76, of Lansing, Michigan passed away on Tuesday April 21, 2020. She was born December 11, 1943 in Lockhart, Texas. Loretta lived in Lansing for many years and retired from General Motors in 2006. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was an avid fan of Young and the Restless. Every weekend she enjoyed spending time with her brother and sisters. She was a feisty woman and fought until the end. She was a devout Catholic and prayed every night for God's protection of those she loved. As per her wishes, Loretta will be cremated and her remains will be divided amongst her children.
Surviving are her children, Frank Zamora, Loretta Lahti, Michelle Lahti, and Richard Casarez; grandchildren, Eric (Candace) Zamora, Trisha (Drew) McClellan, Julian Diaz, Nicole Loughin, Anastasia Diaz, Brandon Loughin, Joshua Wilson, and Cadence Lahti; sister, Juanita England; sister-in-law, Irene Torres; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Anita Ramos; brother, Epigmenio Torres as well as other siblings.
Private services were held. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020