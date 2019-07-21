|
|
Lori Ann Ireland
Mason - Lori Ann Ireland passed away July 18, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Lori was predeceased by her father James M. Ireland. She is survived by her mother Claudia Ireland and sons Dominique (DJ) Ireland, Devon Ireland, Darion Ireland, six siblings and numerous relatives. Lori graduated from Mason High School and attended Lansing Community College. Lori worked as a child care provider for 32 years and was employed at Educational Child Care Center (EC3) of Lansing for 27 of those years. Kids loved Lori and Lori loved working with kids. She will be missed by family, friends and co-workers.
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 24th at Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason MI. Visitation is 3-4PM with the service following at 4PM
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for the Ireland family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019