Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
621 South Jefferson
Mason, MI 48854
(517) 676-2447
Resources
More Obituaries for Lori Ireland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori Ann Ireland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lori Ann Ireland Obituary
Lori Ann Ireland

Mason - Lori Ann Ireland passed away July 18, 2019 at the age of 49 years. Lori was predeceased by her father James M. Ireland. She is survived by her mother Claudia Ireland and sons Dominique (DJ) Ireland, Devon Ireland, Darion Ireland, six siblings and numerous relatives. Lori graduated from Mason High School and attended Lansing Community College. Lori worked as a child care provider for 32 years and was employed at Educational Child Care Center (EC3) of Lansing for 27 of those years. Kids loved Lori and Lori loved working with kids. She will be missed by family, friends and co-workers.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, July 24th at Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., Mason MI. Visitation is 3-4PM with the service following at 4PM

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grbdmason.com for the Ireland family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
Download Now