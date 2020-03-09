|
Lorna Tripp
Mason - Lorna Marguerite Rusch Tripp
Passed away peacefully with family by her side, March 4, 2020 at the age of 101. Lorna was born September 7, 1918 in Mason, MI, the daughter of William LeRoy and Ada (Osborne) Rusch. She attended County Normal College after high school and was a country school teacher for many years before raising her family. Lorna married Lawrence Tripp and they celebrated 61 years together before his death in 2004. She and her husband were avid Rockhounds and long-time members of the Central Michigan Lapidary and Mineral Society. Lorna was also a life-time member of Robbins United Methodist Church, Eaton Rapids, loved watching birds, golfing, camping and spending time with her family and friends.
Lorna is survived by her daughters, Kathleen (Jordan) Odell of Eaton Rapids, Rosanna (Christopher) Mouton of Mason; grandchildren, Eric (Teresa), Scott and Nathan (Noel) Odell, Alyssa and Larry Mouton; beloved sister, Joan (Ken) Mathews; great grandchildren, Madison, Ben, Kaden, Sebastian and Rowan; brother-in-law, Bob Fedosky; many nieces and nephews and special friend, Brenda Matteson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Kathy Tripp; sisters, Sada (Otto) Fancher, Virginia (Nolan) Weller, Donna (Gilbert) Eldred, Madilyn (Nolan) Owen; sister-in-law, Mary Fedosky.
A Celebration of Life will be held later in July. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Ingham County Animal Shelter, 600 Buhl St. Mason, MI 48854. Arrangements were entrusted to the Mills Funeral Home, Shelly-Odell Chapel in Eaton Rapids. Please visit our website to place online condolences, www.millsfuneral.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2020