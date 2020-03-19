|
Lorna (Helbig) Walters
Mason - Age 69, Lorna passed away on March 17, 2020.
Born June 4, 1950 to George Helbig Sr. and Arlene (Akers) Helbig of Mason.
Lorna grew up on a farm and was active in Skeeter Hill 4-H club during her teenage years. The Ingham County Fair was the highlight of each summer and Lorna had a scrapbook full of ribbons from showing cattle and entering flower arrangements and baked goods. She learned how to knit in 4-H and it became a lifelong hobby.
She graduated from Mason High School in 1968 and earned an Associate Degree from Lansing Community College. She loved animals, nature walks, traveling, MSU sports, and meeting new people.
Lorna spent most of her adult life in South Carolina and worked as a sales representative in the optical industry. She loved the warm weather and hated the cold northern winters. She reluctantly returned to Michigan in 2016 to be closer to family due to health issues.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law George and Beverly Helbig and her sister Carolyn Cooper.
Per Lorna's wishes there will be no funeral services. A gathering of friends and family will be held during the summer to celebrate Lorna's life.
Thank you to the special caregivers on the third floor of Burcham Hills - you are all truly angels on Earth. To honor Lorna's memory, please consider a donation to the Ingham County Animal Shelter.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 29, 2020