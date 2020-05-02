Lorraine A. Olger
Lansing - Lorraine Olger, 90, of Lansing, Michigan, passed away on April 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband James, and her daughter Linda (Fred). She will be greatly missed by her children Kathy (Dave) and Jim (Ginger), her grandchildren Amy (Eric), Katie (Lee), Brian, Jeffrey, Stacie (Tom), Jennifer, Michael, Nicholas, Marena, and Rachel, and her 6 great grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing, MI at a future date. A full obituary with updated future details may be viewed, as well as condolences shared, at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2020.