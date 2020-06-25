Lorraine M. Cossette
Lorraine M. Cossette

Lansing - Age 93, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, surrounded by family.

Lorraine was born in New Brunswick, Canada. She moved to Lansing, Michigan with her husband Tony in 1956, and recently moved to Rochester, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Antonio; as well as three brothers and four sisters. Lorraine is survived by her daughter, Janice (Steve) Van Kirk; son, Luke (Kathy) Cossette; grandchildren, Michael (Haleigh) Van Kirk, Matthew (Josie) Van Kirk, Joe (Lisa) Cossette, and Katie Cossette; great grandchildren, Callie and Cameron Cossette; sisters Helen LeBlanc and Leontine (Gerard) Cormier; and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was an active member in St. Gerard Catholic Church in Lansing. She loved spending time with family, traveling home to Canada every summer, gardening, knitting prayer shawls, bowling (until the age of 92!), playing cards (euchre and cribbage), and bingo.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Gerard Catholic Church at 10:30 am Wednesday July 1, 2020, with rite of committal to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to either the American Cancer Society or St. Gerard Catholic Church.

To leave a special memory or condolence, please visit the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes web site: www.ranfranzandvinefh.com




Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
