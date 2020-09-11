Lorraine Mae King (nee' Harp/Stiles)
Lansing - Lorraine Mae King (nee' Harp/Stiles), passed away in Lansing, MI on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Lake Leelanau, MI, on July 4, 1931. Lorraine was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Harp and parents, William and Eleanor Harp. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, James King; sister, Marie Gallop; brother, William Harp, sister-in-law, Betty Harp and many nieces and nephews. Lorraine is lovingly remembered by her five sons, Dennis (Susan), Robert (Mary Jo), James (Kelly), Todd (Bobby) and Craig (Judy); 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Lorraine worked for Meijer for 27 years, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Crystal, MI, yearly trips to Laughlin, NV and family gatherings. A Memorial lunch will be held at the VFW Post #701, 123 N. Rosemary St., Lansing on Saturday, September 19 from 2-6 p.m. For those wishing, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in memory of Lorraine. Friends may send a condolence to the family at www.palmerbush.com
