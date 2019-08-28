|
Louis Frederick Hekhuis
East Lansing - Louis Frederick Hekhuis, September 14, 1928 - August 25, 2019 of East Lansing. Husband of Jean for 67 years, loving father of Karin (Mark) Jaeger of Mason, MI, Susan of Washington D.C., and Mark (Ann) Hekhuis of Naperville, IL. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Tom) Nelson and Alex (Carol) Hekhuis and great grandfather of Esther and Maxwell Nelson, along with two new great grandchildren on the way. Louie is also survived by his sisters-in-law Mary Hekhuis and Donna Hekhuis and many nieces and nephews.
Louie graduated from Lansing Eastern High School where he was the captain of the baseball team the year they won the state title. He then went to Michigan State University, where he was President of the student body, President of Delta Tau Delta, President of Excalibur and active in student government, graduating with his Bachelors, Masters and Doctoral degrees. Louie was in the US Army during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Second Lieutenant. He began his career as a high school teacher and golf coach at Grand Haven High School. He then spent over 25 years as Associate Dean of Students at MSU during the late 1960's through the 1980s, and later as a Professor of Higher Education Administration where he received the Crystal Apple award in 2005 and guided many doctoral students through their PhD programs.
Louie was one of the founders of the Listening Ear and Gateway Drug Education Center and served on the Board of Directors for the MSU State News. During his retirement years Louie stayed active with all of his volunteer activities, and also spearheaded the Lansing Eastern High School Alumni Association focusing on fundraising for numerous projects.
He was a rabid sports fan of his beloved Spartans, as well as the Detroit Tigers. Louie was also a past President of the National Paddleball Association while winning more trophies than can be counted as a player.
Louie will always be remembered for his love of long stories and bad dad jokes.
A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 28, 2019