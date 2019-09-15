|
|
Dr. Louis Hekhuis
Lansing - A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Dr. Louis Hekhuis on Sunday, October 6 from 2:00pm - 4pm at The Kellogg Center, Big Ten Room B and C, 219 S. Harrison Rd., East Lansing, MI. Parking will be available in the adjacent parking deck.
Doc passed away on August 25, 2019. His family has requested that this service be one of shared memories by all to commemorate his life.
Donations in his honor can be made to:
The Listening Ear, Lansing, MI Lansing Eastern High School Alumni Association
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019