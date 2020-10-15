Louis J. Vlahakis
East Lansing - On Thursday, October 15th, 2020, Louie Vlahakis, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 88. Louie was born on January 11th, 1932, in Sparta, Greece. He later came to New York with his entire family. After working in the city for several years, his uncle who lived in Lansing, Michigan, asked if he and his brother, John, would come and take over his restaurant due to his failing health.
In year 1962, he met the love of his life, Mary, and they married in 1963. They resided in Lansing, Michigan where they raised two sons, James and Nicholas Vlahakis. He continued his career in the restaurant business, opening the Golden Gate restaurant with his dear friend, John Christofilis. He grew a passion for real estate investment which continued for many years.
He lived a wonderful life with his wife, Mary. They enjoyed entertaining guests at their home in Lansing, as well as their winter home in Florida. They were avid Spartan fans for many years and also enjoyed many performances at the Wharton Center. The two of them also enjoyed traveling here and abroad. Their greatest joy in life was their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
To know him is to love him. He was a man of great faith. He was kind and good-natured. A true gentleman. He'd always greet you with a smile and warm embrace. Nothing was more important to him than his family. Everything he did, he did for them. He will be greatly missed, and a piece of him will live on in the beautiful family he created.
Louie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary Vlahakis, his two sons, James (Susan) Vlahakis and Nicholas (Karen) Vlahakis, his four grandchildren and their spouses, and five great-grandchildren.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private funeral service for family members only; however, it can be watched via live stream, at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCjXIV7rFPxVLir2Vm_c18xg
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.