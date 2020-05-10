Pat,
We are so sorry for your loss! We remember Louis fondly! He was a great asset to the St Joseph Melkite community! May he Rest In Peace and his memory be eternal!
Please except our prayers and deepest sympathies!
With much love,
Mike and Somaya Siminski
Louis Kuri
Lansing - Born December 1, 1934 in Lebanon, the son of the late Salem and Nellie (Elias) Kuri, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, surrounded by his wife and family. Louis was a person who was well known for his generosity, kindness and exceptional character. An honorable man, his handshake meant something. He was well known for his integrity and humility. Louis started his career as a painter, but later followed his passion as a carpenter. One of his greatest projects was the building of the Iconostasis and other religious items, all at St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church here in Lansing.
Surviving is his wife Patricia of 55 years, his brother George Kuri and several loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death is his 2 brothers: Robert Kuri and John Kuri.
The Funeral Liturgy was held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at St. Joseph Melkite Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. James Graham officiating. Interment followed at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Due to the Coronavirus, services were private. Arrangement were entrusted to the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 10, 2020.