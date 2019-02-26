|
Louis Martin Pline
Westphalia - Louis Martin Pline, of Westphalia, age 88, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 with his family at his side. He was born on April 15, 1930, the son of Herman and Lillian (Miller) Pline. Louis was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus #2890. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with small engines, often attending the small engine shows in Buckley, MI. He could take anything old and make it work. Louis was a member of the V.F.W. Post #3733 Fowler, Pewamo, Westphalia and a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War with the 45th Infantry 3rd Battalion. He loved spending time at the cottage on Houghton Lake with his family, who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Erwin Pline; brothers-in-law, Hilary Thelen, Jim Rademacher, Thomas Simmon, and Don Leuthjohann. Surviving are his beloved wife of 65 years, Ellen; children, LouEllen (Gerard) Gross, Pam (Andy) George, and Cindy (Wayne) Karns; grandchildren, Brooke (Doug) Pohl, Lindsey (Kevin) Gross, Danielle (David) Pohl, Andrew (Jessica) George, Tim (Jodi) George, Kristyn (Kyle) Martin, Nicole, Holly, Katie, and Cody Schafer, Erin Karns and Ryan (Kelsey) Karns; 11 great-grandchildren and another on the way; siblings, Arlene Thelen, Gladys Rademacher, Germaine French, and Roger Pline; and in-law, Alice Pline.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Eric Weber at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. Military Honors will be provided by the V.F.W Post #3733. The family will receive friends from 2-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia St., Westphalia. The rosary will be prayed at 7:30 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Arrangements are entrusted to Lehman Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 26, 2019