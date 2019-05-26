|
|
Louis "Luke" Rathbun
Lansing - Louis "Luke" Harold Rathbun was born to Lucy and Yale Rathbun November 30, 1940 in Lansing Michigan and died May 19, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Louis attended Sheridan Road School, Otto and graduated from Eastern in 1960. He began his meat cutting career at A & P, then Goff Food Store and L and L Foods; spanning 45 years. He married Sandra Taylor and was married for 57 years; raising two sons, Todd and Craig.
Throughout Luke's life he enjoyed hunting, fishing, eating, mowing his lawn and being with family and friends. In his teen years he was known to race around in his 56 cop car and 60 Ventura Pontiac!
Luke is survived by his wife, Sandra and son; Craig (Lori), added to the clan are grandchildren, great grandchildren, several nieces, cousins and the anticipated arrival of one more great grandchild, Sister-in-law Deb Taylor (Pat Fortino), brother-in-law; Ken (Susan) Taylor. He was predeceased by his parents, his son; Todd, brothers; Phil and Rob and his beloved furry son "DIGGER", who is waiting at the Rainbow Bridge.
In accordance with Luke's wishes cremation has taken place and no visitation or services will be held. If Luke happens to cross your mind maybe cook a juicy fat steak!
He would also tell you that a "Huckleberry Finn" childhood was the absolute BEST!
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019