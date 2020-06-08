Louise Augusta Bombenek Sternberg



(February 27, 1922 - June 6, 2020) of East Lansing, and recently Largo, FL.



Louise was the youngest daughter of Paul and Elma (Yates) Bombenek. She grew up in a house on Vine Street in Lansing and graduated from Lansing Central High School. In July of 1943, she married Bob R. Sternberg while he was home on leave from the U.S. Army during World War II.



Louise earned a BA in Dietetics and an MA in Home Economics Education from MSU. She spent a 50+ year long career in public education, teaching in Morrice, Haslett and Lansing schools, teaching adult special education at the Beekman Center in Lansing, and finally being a teacher's aide in Lansing schools.



Louise loved traveling, and had traveled to all 50 states as well as Mexico, Canada, Europe, South America, Africa and Asia. In the 70's and 80', Louise and Bob were active in the MSU International Student Program and hosted several international students in their home while they completed their degrees.



Louise loved music and the arts, especially jazz and musicals, and would usually have a radio on. For many decades, she loved attending the plays and musicals at East Lansing High School, concerts by the MSU College of Music, plays at Wharton Center and at Riverwalk Theater. For many years, she made beautiful wool braided rugs- buying old wool clothes and blankets at thrift stores, cutting them into fabric strips, braiding, and then sewing the rug together.



Louise loved the out-of-doors, especially camping, maple syrup time at Fenner Nature Center, and spending time at the family cottage on Lake Louise, near Boyne Falls, MI. At the cottage, she loved spending time with family and friends, and beating everyone at Tri-ominos and Rummikub.



Some of the organizations she supported included: Edgewood United Church, MSU College of Music, Grand Traverse and Little Traverse Land Conservancies, East Lansing Educational Foundation, and Riverwalk Theater.



Surviving her is son John (Brenda) Sternberg of Redington Beach FL; son-in-law Bob (Nancy) Marshall of Arcadia, MI; grandchildren Christy (Jeff) Goebel of Raleigh, NC, Aaron Sternberg of Denver, CO, Sarah Sternberg of San Diego, CA, Rob Marshall of Chicago, IL, Russell (Valerie) Breslow of St. Petersburg and Rachael (Will) Widener of Cape Carteret, NC; great-grandchildren include Haley, Tom, Scarlett, Ari and Remi. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, daughter Mary Anne Marshall, daughter-in-law Cathy Sternberg, sister Wilma Price, brother Phillip and infant brother Duane.



Louise will be cremated and buried in Highland Cemetery in Ypsilanti. A memorial service will be planned for 2021 at Edgewood United Church in East Lansing, where she was a member from 1958 until she moved to Florida. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Edgewood United Church or the East Lansing Education Foundation's Mary Anne Sternberg Marshall Fund for the Arts. Finally, Louise would hate that you now know her age, because if you had asked her, she always said "none of your business."









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store