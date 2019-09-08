|
|
Louise Helen Face (Welton)
Mason - age 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 31, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan.
Born June 24, 1932 to Michael and Maggie (Widacki) Hobin in Bremond, Texas, Louise was a longtime associate of the Mason City schools, working in the school's cafeterias. She was an excellent cook and she loved to clean, both in the school system, the St. James Catholic Church kitchens, and in her home. She was very active in the Mason Historical Society, often volunteering at the Museum and at the Pink Schoolhouse. She also loved to travel all over the United States, and held a special place in her heart for the mountains.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her four brothers, and her two sisters.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Calvin Face; her children, Lawrence (Sue), Robert (Lori), Timothy (Peggy), and Gary (Karen) Welton; her step-children, Sandra Orlando, Anita (Steve) Jones, and Marcia Face; her twelve grandchildren; her 13 great-grandchildren; her sister, Verna "Ronnie" (Billy) Young; and her dear cat, Winnie.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11am St. James Catholic Church, 1010 S. Lansing St, Mason. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the Mass at church. Interment will follow in Fort Custer National Cemetery in Augusta, Michigan.
Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's honor to the St. James Catholic Church Kitchen, 1010 S Lansing St, Mason, 48854.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019