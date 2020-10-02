1/1
Luane "Lumpy" Lumbert
Luane "Lumpy" Lumbert

Mt. Pleasant - Luane "Lumpy" Lumbert died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born in Detroit, MI on August 27, 1952, the son of Clifford and Nola (Gillett) Lumbert. "Lumpy" graduated from St. Johns High School, Class of 1971 and continued his education at Central Michigan University earning a Bachelor's Degree in Parks and Recreation. His love for his family was unmatched. Luane never hesitated to say how proud he was of them or say I love you. Time spent together was always looked forward to no matter the occasion. Traveling post retirement with his wife Cathy, the love of his life, became a new favorite hobby. Visits from his daughter, Lesley, were always anticipated and cherished. Describing Lumpy as an outdoorsman would be an understatement. From hunting and fishing, to working on stuff around the yard, his heart and dedication was in it 100%. He was also an avid sports watcher, no matter the sport. "Lumpy" retired from Federal Mogul Corp. in 2007 after almost 24 years of employment. He married Cathy in 1982 and she survives him. Also surviving is a daughter, Lesley (Tom) Simon; a sister, Lorinda Lumbert; two sisters-in-law, Cheryl Bixler and Lori Drouin and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. A memorial service for "Lumpy" will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, October 6 at the funeral home. Memorials may be made Cutaneous Lymphoma Foundation https://www.clfoundation.org/giving-online.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy.
St. Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-4422
