Lucille Clevenger
Lansing - Lucille Ann Clevenger (Bolen) 89, went to be with the Lord, passing away Thursday morning, April 16, 2020, while listening to her favorite hymn, "Amazing Grace." Lucy is the daughter of John and Algoga Bolen and was born on October 13, 1930. She had five sisters and four brothers and is survived by sister, Phyllis. Lucy's husband for sixty-five years, Philip, preceded her in death in 2015. Lucy is also survived by her son Greg and daughters Kim Clevenger VanStratt (Pam) and Cheryl Clevenger Smith (Frank). Lucy has seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Lucy touched countless lives while doing hair at "Lucille's Beauty Salon" for seventy years. She still had customers at age 80. She was an active member at Mount Hope United Methodist Church since the early 60's and most enjoyed working in Small Household Needs Bank. She was also a member of the Women's Pilot Club and volunteered for years at McLaren Hospital driving visitors around in a golf cart. Lucy loved Spartan basketball, playing bingo, cards, and dropping a few quarters at the casino. She loved to host and entertain guests from all walks of life.
Lucy was a friend to all and shall be dearly missed. There will be a celebration of her life once the pandemic clears at Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Details will be announced. In Lieu of flowers, you can send a contribution to Mount Hope United Methodist Church, Attention: Small Household Needs Bank, 501 E. Mount Hope Ave, Lansing, MI 48910. To share memories, condolences and view updated service details please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020