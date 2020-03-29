Services
Lucille G. Sweet

East Lansing - Lucille G. Sweet passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Lansing, Michigan. She was 100 years old.

Born April 11, 1919 in Lansing to Roy and Millie (Mahar) Sweet, Lucille retired from Motor Wheel Corp. in 1979 after 27 years of service. She was active in sports, playing softball with the Vandervoorts and being inducted into the Lansing Bowling Hall of Fame in 1996. She enjoyed life and music.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and several nieces and nephews.

She is survived by her special friend, Elaine Price, and niece, Kay (Jerry) Cisler.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date.

In honor of Lucille, memorial contributions may be made to the .

The family is being served by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, East Chapel. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2020
