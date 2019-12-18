Services
Lansing - Lucille Marie Howard was born January 29, 1928 to the late Donald and Laurina Droste and passed away at the age of 91 in Dewitt, MI. Lucille loved playing cards, taking trips to the casino, and long rides in the country. She was an active charter member of St Therese Catholic Church for many years. Her family describes her as a pie baking extraordinaire; she was truly an excellent cook. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and sharing special times with her many, many good friends. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 56 years, Philip Howard, and two sons, Dale and Tom Howard. Leaving to cherish her memory are her children; Deborah (Charlie) Smith, Mark Howard, Jim (Angie) Howard, Becky (Brad) Weir, and daughter in law, Peggy Howard; grandchildren, Chad (Peggy) Smith, Eric (Stacie) Smith, Kellee (Dan) Gourlay, Dustin (Jamie), Kevin (Talia) Howard, Tracy (Brian) Warner, Lizzie Howard and Luke Howard, Ben Weir, Brian Weir, Todd and Monica Howard and 19 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society through St Therese Catholic Church, 102 W Randolph St, Lansing, MI 48906.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019
