Lucille J. (Lucy) Alford
Lucille J. (Lucy) Alford age 91 ~Palm Sunday~ was a Great Day...she enjoyed waking up to her favorite meal of the day...Breakfast and BACON!
She passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in the early morning of Monday, April 6, 2020.
Born in Shepherd, Michigan on January 3, 1929 to William E. and Ila L. (Stimer) Kirkconnell. She was raised in Lansing,
She worked in Communications for Michigan School for the Blind-Lansing, worked part-time as Dispatcher for Yellow Cab Company for 35 years. Retired after working 28 years with the State of Michigan in the Executive Office. She worked for 3 of Michigan's Governors, Governor William Milliken, Governor James Blanchard and Governor John Engler.
She had 4 children: John K. Elliott-Lansing, Jane A. Elliott-Lansing, Karen L. (John) Manning-Saginaw & Curtis C. (Lori) Alford-Greenville; grandchildren: Angel Osborne, Miranda, DeFrates, Billie and John Manning, William Alford; great-grandchildren: Corey, Caddin and Parris Osborne, Izaiah and Izaak Rodriguiez; great-great-grandchild: Trenton Turner.
She is survived by her sisters: Norma Marshall-Ann Arbor, Joyce (John) Wise-Lansing and sister-In-law Sandra Kirkconnell of Arcadia, California, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She leaves behind wonderful and helpful friends Jack Anderson, Ann and Harvey Lockhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, husbands John W. Elliott and Edwin E. Alford; sisters: Wilma Kirkconnell, Lois Casey, Dorothy Simon; brothers: Thomas and Alvin Kirkconnell; brothers-In-law: John Simon and Claude Marshall.
She enjoyed spending time with her family and singing. She enjoyed visits from her son Curtis and grandson William and trips to their favorite Restaurant and visiting with Russ @ "Weston's Kewpee Burger" for an Olive Burger. She loved spending time with Daughter and her family...just going for a ride or getting a pedicure.
~Special Thanks~ to her son John for all the care he gave her in her final years.
Our mother was cremated through Riley Funeral Home Lansing and at a later date a "CELEBRATION of her LIFE" will be held to honor her ....so bring your stories, humor and singing voices!
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020