|
|
Lucille J. "Lucy" Harper
Perry - Lucille J. "Lucy" Harper of Perry, Michigan, passed away at Olive Branch Assisted Living in Perry, Michigan; Heaven welcomed her home on August 6, 2019. If you didn't have the opportunity to become well acquainted with Lucille during her lifetime, you indeed missed out on a great blessing. She was certainly one person who was different from the ordinary. Lucy celebrated her 105th birthday on July 9, 2019. Lucy had many loves in her lifetime:
She loved her parents, Edward Ernest and Lucille Mae (née Perchuette) Caldo who preceded her in death. Lucy kept their memory alive and honored them through stories Lucy passed along to her family.
Lucille loved her sister, Annabelle (Adolph) Cunico whom she shared a special love and friendship that will last throughout eternity. Annabelle and Adolph Cunico preceded her in death.
Lucy was a loving and devoted wife who held her husband, Gordon, in highest regard. On July 8, 1936, Lucy married Gordon Maurice Harper. They were together for 58 years when Gordon passed away in 1994. They shared a love that cannot be fully described in words. She and Gordon lovingly raised 3 sons, 2 of whom survive her; Gordon M. (Connie) Harper of Avila, IN., and Robert (Doris) Harper of Perry. Allan (Sal) Harper preceded her in death. Lucy is survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren, nieces; Rosalie Daniels and Betty Jane Cunico; each of whom will carry forth her legacy in their own way.
Lucy loved and touched many lives. Her far reaching impact will go on far beyond her years, as well as inspire many of those whose lives she touched with her kindness. Lucy will be remembered for many things to include her infectious smile, wonderful sense of humor, loving and thoughtful ways, impeccable dress, Sunday and holiday dinners, sleepovers, movies, hot tea, avid card playing, soap operas and so much more. She was a wonderful seamstress and surprised unsuspecting newlyweds with special gifts. Lucy's love of flowers made her flower garden the envy of the neighborhood. She attended the Shaftsburg United Methodist Church for many years. Lucy was an active member of the Red Hat Society. Her Canadian home and the Cowdy family will be forever in her heart. She never forgot her birthplace and went back home in 1995.
Lucy worked at Universal Electric in Owosso retiring in 1976. After retiring, Lucy and Gordon traveled extensively throughout the United States including the Baja of California.
A lover of sports from an early age have left the MSU Spartans and Detroit Tigers with an empty space.
May her kind and loving spirit live on in all of us.
Special thanks to Grace Hospice and the following ladies for their special care: Sarah Lucille, Liz and Darlene.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main Street, Perry, Michigan 48872. Grace Hospice Chaplain Lyle Heaton will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2-4:00 PM and 6-8:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 as well as one hour prior to the service on Monday. Interment immediately following at Rose Cemetery in Bath, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Perry Garden Club. Lucy was the longest tenured member to date.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 10, 2019