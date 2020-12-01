Lucille M. Paine
Jackson, formerly of St. Johns - Lucille M. Paine passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Maple Rapids, MI on January 17, 1924, the daughter of Gerald and Bertha (Roberts) Abbott. She was the heart of her home and the family farm, a devoted member of the Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church and a life member of the Order of Eastern Star. She married Maurice Judd Paine on March 27, 1944 and is survived by their three children, Marilyn (Chuck) Brookes, Diane (Bob) Dillon and Tom Paine, 11 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren, Ryan (Stacy) Brookes (Jackson and Michael), Jen (Dave) Macartney (Emma and Lily), Rob(Kristy) Dillon (AJ and Brady), Krista (Jesse) Schopmeyer (Owen and Hannah), Effie Paine (Cristian), Josh (Tara) Paine (Anabel and Avrie), Jessica Schatz (Kylie and Tayten), Michael Paine, MariLynn Paine, Rebekah (Chris) Jansen (Maxwell), Jonathan (Emily) Paine (Christopher) and her brother Richard Abbott and sister-in-law Marje Abbott, along with many nieces and nephews.
There will be a Private Graveside Service at the Payne Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time.
Memorials may be made to Brightside Assisted Living 2388 Robinson Road. Jackson, MI 49203. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.