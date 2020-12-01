1/1
Lucille M. Paine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille M. Paine

Jackson, formerly of St. Johns - Lucille M. Paine passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born in Maple Rapids, MI on January 17, 1924, the daughter of Gerald and Bertha (Roberts) Abbott. She was the heart of her home and the family farm, a devoted member of the Maple Rapids Congregational Christian Church and a life member of the Order of Eastern Star. She married Maurice Judd Paine on March 27, 1944 and is survived by their three children, Marilyn (Chuck) Brookes, Diane (Bob) Dillon and Tom Paine, 11 grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren, Ryan (Stacy) Brookes (Jackson and Michael), Jen (Dave) Macartney (Emma and Lily), Rob(Kristy) Dillon (AJ and Brady), Krista (Jesse) Schopmeyer (Owen and Hannah), Effie Paine (Cristian), Josh (Tara) Paine (Anabel and Avrie), Jessica Schatz (Kylie and Tayten), Michael Paine, MariLynn Paine, Rebekah (Chris) Jansen (Maxwell), Jonathan (Emily) Paine (Christopher) and her brother Richard Abbott and sister-in-law Marje Abbott, along with many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Private Graveside Service at the Payne Cemetery and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to Brightside Assisted Living 2388 Robinson Road. Jackson, MI 49203. Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Dec. 1 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved