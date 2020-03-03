Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Resurrection
1505 E. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Lucille Mae DeRose Obituary
Lucille Mae DeRose

Lansing - Lucille Mae DeRose, 97, of Lansing, MI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul Amedeo DeRose; loving mother of the late Pauline DeRose, Linda (David) Roth, Peter, and Greg; cherished grandmother of thirteen grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, March 7 at Church of the Resurrection, 1505 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing. A luncheon will follow. The family will receive friends from 5-8pm Friday at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
