Lucille Marie LaCourse
Mason - REJOICE! "This is the day that the Lord hath made; let us rejoice and be glad in it" - Psalm 118:24. This scripture was cherished by Lucille Marie LaCourse who at age 82 did rejoice in going home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She will fondly remain in the memories of those who loved her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
Lucille served her community endlessly, and was most recently honored for her years of dedication to the Holt United Methodist Church of which she was a faithful member for many years. She joyfully used her God-given talents in a multitude of ways by playing an instrumental role in The Red Bird Mission, The Holiday Teas, local children's ministries including Kingdom Kids, and was a long-standing member of Body & Soul, a HUMC women's bible study group. She generously shared her many gifts, but what Lucille treasured most of all was being a ringer in The Handbell Choir for HUMC. She will truly be missed by her beloved ensemble.
Lucille's musical career spanned over 70 years and started while in her youth as she rapidly grew into an accomplished Pianist and Organist. Her passion for music was evident and she blessed the lives of many via performances, teaching, and by donating her services to countless weddings and funerals.
Lucille was proudly a longtime employee of Jacobson's in East Lansing and developed many lifelong friendships during her time with the company. In addition, she spent her leisure time assisting with 4-H, participating in fundraisers, socializing, utilizing her vast creative skills, sewing, gardening, canning, and making many varieties of bread to share with her family and friends. Lucille enjoyed spending time with her family camping, and she and her husband Leonard visited nearly every waterfall in the state of Michigan during their travels.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Hazel (Lane) Sias and her brothers and sisters. She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 64 years, Leonard L. LaCourse Sr.; her children, Laura (Rick) Allen, Leonard (Shannon) LaCourse Jr., Linda (John) Bolley, and Lisa (Scott) Wall; her grandchildren, Jessica (Rob) Bolley, Joshua Bolley, Codie (Josh) Burt, Jackson Wall, and Zachary Wall; her great-grandchildren, Roman Marzullo-Bolley, Kendall, Nate, and Joshua Bolley Jr.; her brother-in-law. Ray (Janice) LaCourse; her sisters-in-law, Judy LaCourse and Audrey Hatfield; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Lucille's memorial, A Celebration of Life, will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am at Holt United Methodist Church, 2321 N. Aurelius Road, in Holt, Michigan.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Holt United Methodist Church Bell Choir or the Holt United Methodist Church, PO Box 168, Holt, MI 48840.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019