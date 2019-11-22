Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
(517) 337-9745
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
1922 - 2019
Lucille McClelland Obituary
Lucille McClelland

Lansing - Lucille Ireta McClelland was born on March 8,1922 in Fowler, MI to the late Isaac and Alta Wood. She passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Holly McClelland. She is survived by her sister Kathleen and brother in law Bill Shriver, nephews, nieces, and friends. The family would like to thank Green Acres of Mason for their thoughtful care. A funeral service will be held Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00pm officiated by Nathan Wood, nephew, at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes East Chapel located at 1730 E Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823. The family will begin receiving guests at 11:00am for a two hour prior visitation.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
