Lucille "Faye" Salisbury
Laingsburg - Lucille "Faye" Salisbury, age 71, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 28, 2019, in Laingsburg, Michigan. She was born April 6, 1948 in Cadillac, Michigan to Eugene & Ruth (Cooper) Welton. Faye was the second of three children, having two sisters. She attended Bellevue High School and married the love of her life, Ronald Salisbury on August 13, 1966. Faye was a homemaker for many years and then worked at Perry Drugs in St Johns. She is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Welton and her in-laws Robert and Martha Salisbury. She is survived by beloved husband, Ronald Dean Salisbury, her mother, Ruth Welton; son, Thomas (Amy) Salisbury, daughter Deborah (Brian) Szpont, son Raymond Salisbury, daughter Susan (Stacy) Hunt, "special" daughter of her heart, Patty Murphy; grandchildren, Chelsea Henning (boyfriend Kyle Splitt), Courtney (Josh) Schmitt, Celene (Mike) Abfall, Joshua Szpont, Zachariah Szpont, Luke Hunt, Telah Hunt, Austin Salisbury, Mya Salisbury, Tyler Salisbury, Kelly Patterson, Geoff (Tonia) Patterson, and 3 great grandchildren Avril, Hazel, and Kai Patterson; 2 sisters, Judy (Al) Convis and Patricia Green, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. A celebration of Faye's life will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, Michigan at 12:00 p.m. Noon. Visitation will take place on July 5, from 2-4 p.m. and from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission, the or the Multiple Sclerosis Society - Michigan Chapter.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019