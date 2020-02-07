|
|
Lucy Clark
Ann Arbor - Lucy Clark passed away peacefully at her home in Ann Arbor on Sunday, Jan. 26. Born on Aug. 14th, 1926 to Grace and Marshall Webster, Lucy grew up in Plainfield, NJ where she was the valedictorian of her high school.
Always ahead of her time, Lucy attended her beloved Miami University of Ohio (Class of '48), where she majored in chemistry. As she put it, "The men chain-smoked while I just knitted my way through classes!" At Miami she met her husband Hubert A. Clark. They soon moved to MI and eventually settled in Lansing where she lived until 2016.
Lucy had an impressive career as a chemist for the State of Michigan, mainly at the Department of Agriculture. The stories of her time there as an original "Woman in STEM" are both entertaining and inspiring.
An avid bridge player and Life Master, Lucy had many adventures traveling the country to compete in tournaments with her friends from the Bridge Center of Greater Lansing, where she was active for decades.
With a great sense of humor and a love of comedy, music, and science, Lucy had a magnetic personality and was kind to everyone she met.
Lucy is predeceased by her little sister Dorothy who died young of juvenile diabetes. Husband Hu passed in 1995. Their only son, Keith W. Clark, was killed in a car accident in 1976.
Lucy was a caring mother-in-law to Nora Clark, a supportive and loving grandmother to Sara (Clark) Maddock and husband Todd, and an adoring great-grandmother to Trinady, Annika and Ainsley Lucille Maddock. She was a warmly enfolded member of the extended Maddock family, who also fondly called her Grandma Lucy, a name which we will always remember with love.
Services will be held in Lansing at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020