Luella Mae Rorick
Suttons Bay - Luella Mae Rorick, 91, of Suttons Bay passed away peacefully, as she lived, on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at her home comforted by family and friends. Luella was born June 20, 1927, in Dundee, Michigan to Leda (Hagen) Hartman and F. Ray Hartman.
The Hartman family sold their farm and moved to Morenci, Michigan when Lu was in high school. After graduating Morenci High and The Davis Business School of Toledo, she worked at Champion Spark Plug. She married Marvin Curtis Rorick also of Morenci on August 6, 1949. They lived in Hesperia, Saline, Plainwell and 32 years in Lansing, MI.
Marv and Lu worked hard, raised a family, traveled extensively and in retirement moved to Suttons Bay. She loved the birds and wildlife outside her sunroom windows and the beautiful Trillium that signaled spring had finally arrived. She was a loving and caring wife to Marv for 64 years until his death in 2013. They were active supporters of the Leelanau Conservancy, Munson Medical Center and Northwestern Michigan College. Lu was also a dedicated volunteer at the LCN Food Pantry in Suttons Bay.
Lu is survived by three children; Janet Rorick, Jim (Sharon) Rorick and Jack (Lisa) Rorick and four grandchildren, Caitlyn and Jacob Rorick, Hart Rorick, and Natalie Ferrer; and one great-granddaughter, Mara Morley. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Elvin Hartman and sister Betty Leising. She has two surviving sisters Donna Knabusch and Janet Taylor, both of Florida.
Private services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the Leelanau Conservancy, Munson Healthcare Regional Foundation or a . The family would also like to thank the wonderful, caring people of Heartland Hospice.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 2, 2019