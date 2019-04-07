Services
Luisa Diaz
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Eastlawn Memory Gardens
Luisa Elena Diaz


Luisa Elena Diaz Obituary
Luisa Elena Diaz

Lansing - On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Luisa went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born June 7, 1937. Luisa will be remembered as a beautiful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved by all.

Surviving are her 7 children: Lena, Annette, Valentina ( Larry ), Valentino, Christopher, Jude, and Crystal. 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.

Graveside Services are Monday at 2:00 PM at Eastlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
