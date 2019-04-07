|
Luisa Elena Diaz
Lansing - On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Luisa went to be with her Lord and Savior. She was born June 7, 1937. Luisa will be remembered as a beautiful mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and loved by all.
Surviving are her 7 children: Lena, Annette, Valentina ( Larry ), Valentino, Christopher, Jude, and Crystal. 20 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren.
Graveside Services are Monday at 2:00 PM at Eastlawn Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at the Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Lansing Chapel. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 7, 2019