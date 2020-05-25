Lula Vene J. "Lolly" Hubble
Lula Vene J. "Lolly" Hubble passed away May 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Lolly worked for Fisher Body for 30 years, retiring in 1983. She spent her winters in Bradenton, FL with her beloved companion, Harold Kelly of DeWitt. She led a full and active life. She enjoyed flower gardening, sewing, cake decorating, and floral arranging. Her passion was dance, starting at age five and winning many tap dancing contests. She taught clogging for several years and there wasn't a dance she didn't know. She was known for always being the last one on the dance floor.
Lolly was preceded in death by her beloved companion, Harold Kelly; parents, James and Alice Dyer; and brothers, Laverne and Douglas Dyer. Surviving are her son, Michael (Lolie) Hubble of Inverness, FL; daughters, Debby Davis of Debary, FL and Colleen (Rick) Devereaux of Eagle, MI; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held at 11:00am Thursday at Deepdale Memorial Gardens with funeral procession starting at the funeral home at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Rosewood AFC, 1070 W Webb Rd. Dewitt, MI 48820. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 25 to May 27, 2020.