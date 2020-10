Lydia HeidenLansing - Lydia Ilene Heiden, was born Aug. 9, 1927 in Evart, MI to Leroy and Mary Edna MacMillan and died on Oct. 10, 2020 in Potterville, MI. She worked as a switchboard operator, and retired from the City of Lansing. Visitation will be Oct. 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, DeWitt, MI. Funeral will be Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Central Free Methodist Church, Lansing, MI. Visit www.grdewitt.com for full obituary.