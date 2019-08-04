Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Lyle E. O'Boyle


1939 - 2019
Grand Ledge - Lyle E. O'Boyle, 79, of Grand Ledge, MI, born November 13, 1939 in Lansing, MI, passed away at home on August 1, 2019. He was retired from Roberts-Sinto Corp., served in the United States Army and Army National Guard of Michigan, and was a professional dog watcher. He enjoyed spending time with his loving family, wonderful friends, and walking his neighbor's dogs.

Lyle is survived by his son Todd (Melanie) O'Boyle, daughter Lori (Dan) Demitroff; 7 grandchildren: Austin, Zachary, Amanda, Jordan, Katelyn, Haley and Nicholas; sister-in-law Valarie (Ken) Dabrowski, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Kathleen (2018), brothers Duane (Carol) and Larry O'Boyle, and sister Darlene Berghorst.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Peters & Murray, Grand Ledge. Military Honors will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. For those wishing, memorial contributions can be made to the Capital Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared at www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 11, 2019
Download Now