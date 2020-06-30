Lyle H. French



St. Johns - Lyle H. French died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born April 21, 1930 in Saginaw County, MI the son of Ray and Myrtle (Albaugh) French. Lyle was a lifelong farmer and served on the St. Johns Police Department for 34 years, 17 of those years as Chief, retiring in 1990. On April 22, 1950 he married Beverly Ballinger and they recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Surviving is his wife Bev; one daughter, Cathy (Bill) Ommen; two sons, William (Debra) and Tom (LeaAnn); grandchildren, Chad (Jessica) Hettler, Bill (Carey) Ommen Jr., Brad (Karla) Gurski and Shannon (Matt) Nobis; great grandchildren, Carter and Spencer Nobis, Archer Gurski and Corbin Hettler; one brother, George French and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three sisters and one brother. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. A private graveside service will be held. Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society or to Sparrow Hospice.









