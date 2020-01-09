Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette Levi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Levi


1956 - 2020
Lynette Levi Obituary
Lynette Levi

Delta Township - Lynette L. Levi passed away January 8, 2020 in Lansing surrounded by her loving family. Lynette was born October 21, 1956 in Lansing to Sam and Dorothy (Pitts) Alagna. She graduated from Sexton High School Class of 1974 and went on to receive a Master's Degree from Central Michigan University graduating Summa cum laude. Lynette was an Educator for over twenty years with the Grand Ledge Public Schools, primarily at Hayes Middle School. She viewed her role as an educator as a privilege and an opportunity to invest in young people. She enjoyed golf and taking trips to Lake Michigan. Her favorite West Michigan spot was Grand Haven. She looked forward to spending time with friends and cherished her role as a wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband, Randy; children, Jake (Constance) Snelling and Lauren (Chad) Christensen; mother, Dorothy Alagna; step-children, Nick Levi and Karly (Jordan) Garner; grandchildren, Hudson Snelling, Carter Iszler, Harper and Walker Christensen and Auebree Garner; sister Lucinda (Chuck) Pease; special nieces, Amy, Jennifer and Christine along with several other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Lynette was preceded in death by her father, Sam. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Friday from 2-4:00 p.m. and 6-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
