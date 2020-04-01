|
Lynn Dale Brown
Lansing - Went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Born January 12, 1929 to C. Ellsworth and Chloe Delle (Foltz) Brown in Mason, Michigan. Lynn was a lifelong resident of the Lansing area growing up in Mason where he graduated high school and working 37 years as a Prudential Insurance Agent in Lansing. In his younger years he was Boy Scout Leader out of Trinity A.M.E. Church. He was also a volunteer at Ingham Regional and McLaren Hospital for many years. Lynn was a member of South Church of the Nazarene where he was actively involved. He was an avid golfer and bowler and belonged to many leagues throughout his life. Lynn was also a builder and enjoyed woodworking. Throughout his life, he was a servant and hero to his family. Preceding him in death was his wife of 61 years, Hazel "Eilene" Brown; brothers, Charles and Norman Brown and his parents.
Surviving are his daughters, Diana Pederson, Nancy Jo Brown, Cyndy (Jim) Horn; sons, Jon (Nancy) Brown, Gregory Brown; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Kristen Brown, Christopher (Audrey) Pederson, Kerri (Kyle) Dickey, Jessica (Kenneth) Messeroll, Caleb Horn; great-grandchildren, Madeline Parmer, Camryn Brown, Ethan Brown, Oliver Dickey, Jamie Messeroll, Harper Messeroll, Willa Messeroll, Augustus Pederson; sister, Judy (Dan) Ellsworth as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held later this year. To share memories, condolences and view updated service details please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020