Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynn Dale Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lynn Dale Brown Obituary
Lynn Dale Brown

Lansing - Went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the age of 91. Born January 12, 1929 to C. Ellsworth and Chloe Delle (Foltz) Brown in Mason, Michigan. Lynn was a lifelong resident of the Lansing area growing up in Mason where he graduated high school and working 37 years as a Prudential Insurance Agent in Lansing. In his younger years he was Boy Scout Leader out of Trinity A.M.E. Church. He was also a volunteer at Ingham Regional and McLaren Hospital for many years. Lynn was a member of South Church of the Nazarene where he was actively involved. He was an avid golfer and bowler and belonged to many leagues throughout his life. Lynn was also a builder and enjoyed woodworking. Throughout his life, he was a servant and hero to his family. Preceding him in death was his wife of 61 years, Hazel "Eilene" Brown; brothers, Charles and Norman Brown and his parents.

Surviving are his daughters, Diana Pederson, Nancy Jo Brown, Cyndy (Jim) Horn; sons, Jon (Nancy) Brown, Gregory Brown; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Kristen Brown, Christopher (Audrey) Pederson, Kerri (Kyle) Dickey, Jessica (Kenneth) Messeroll, Caleb Horn; great-grandchildren, Madeline Parmer, Camryn Brown, Ethan Brown, Oliver Dickey, Jamie Messeroll, Harper Messeroll, Willa Messeroll, Augustus Pederson; sister, Judy (Dan) Ellsworth as well as many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held later this year. To share memories, condolences and view updated service details please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 1 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lynn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -