Lynn L. Briggs
- - Born on September 26, 1937, passed away on August 23, 2019 at the age of 81.
After closing his mechanical contracting company in Detroit, the G. Allen Briggs Mechanical Contractors Company, Lynn L. Briggs was appointed Executive Director of Michigan Plumbing & Mechanical Contractors Association (MPMCA), 1970 to 1987.
Lynn was elected Chair of the Association Executives Council (AEC) of both of the two national associations, National Association of Plumbing Heating & Cooling Contractors (NAPHCC) and the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA).
After growing MPMCA in membership and programming, Lynn went on to serve as Executive Director of Michigan Chapter, Air Conditioning Contractors of America (MIACCA) before starting his own firm as Independent Lobbyist and Consultant to the Michigan Legislature.
Active in the association management community, Lynn was a leader in the programming and organizing of the Organization Executives of Michigan (OEM). Lynn was instrumental in leading OEM to becoming the Michigan Society of Association Executives (MSAE). Lynn earned the Certified Association Executive designation (CAE) from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). Lynn was also President of The Capitol Club in 1986.
At 5'0" Lynn was easily recognized wherever he went - he was big in energy, personality, good will, professionalism and fellowship for his colleagues in the association management community all across Michigan, always actively working to build education programs that made it possible for the association community's members to enhance their professionalism and effectiveness.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 28, 2019