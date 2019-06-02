|
Lynn Stoey Cressler
Lansing - Lynn Stoey Cressler, 91, formerly of Lansing and Flint, died at the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor on December 17, 2018. He was a veteran of World War II who served in Germany, where he prepared photographic evidence for the Nuremberg Trials.
Lynn was born on August 24, 1927 in Newville, Pennsylvania and grew up on a dairy farm. He earned a bachelor's degree from Dickinson College, and master's degrees from Michigan State University and Wayne State University.
He married Phyllis David on December 10, 1955. She died in 2011.
Lynn taught chemistry and metallurgy at General Motors Institute (now Kettering University) in Flint from 1956 until 1971. He then worked as a senior lab scientist for the Michigan Department of Health until his retirement in 1992.
Lynn was a member of the Church of the Brethren in Flint and Lansing. He was a proud veteran and former president of the Lansing chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Lynn was also the Lansing chapter president of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Coveney of White Plains, NY, Janet McBride of South Lyon and Laura Schmidt of Smithville, MO; son, Stephen Cressler of Lansing; two grandsons, Matthew Coveney and Sam Coveney; three granddaughters, Amanda Herta, Jenna McBride and Rochelle Coveney; and two great-grandsons, Oliver Herta and Lucas Coveney.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 15 at the Lansing Church of the Brethren, 3020 South Washington Ave., followed by a luncheon.
Published in Lansing State Journal from June 2 to June 9, 2019