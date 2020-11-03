Lynne Clauss
San Diego, CA - Lynette Lea (Lyon) Clauss, of Lansing, Michigan, left this earthly life on October 31st, 2020 in San Diego, CA. She is preceded in death by her father Wes Lyon and her mother Jennie Piskornik Lyon Remington.
Lynne is survived by longtime partner Sean Finnegan, daughter Rebecca Baker (Anthony) LoTurco, son Joshua Reeves, brothers Scott (Barb Grim) Remington, Mark (Nancy Bartels) Lyon, Dean Remington, and grandson Jackson LoTurco.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Compassion International at Compassion.com
, or to Restorationchurchsd.com
.