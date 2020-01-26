|
M. David "Dave" Burtch, Jr.
Grand Ledge - Dave was born on June 23, 1928 near Barryton, Michigan, and passed away on January 24, 2020. He was the first son of Manuel D. and Lillian C. Burtch. He graduated from Sunfield High School in 1946. He then joined the Navy and was honorably discharged in 1949. He married Lou Anne Potter on January 2, 1949. He joined the Lansing Police Department in May 1951, retiring as Captain of the Investigations Division in December, 1978. He then served as Chief of Police in Grand Ledge, Michigan from 1978 to 1990. Dave was a graduate of the Southern Police Institute, the FBI Academy, the Lansing Community College Police Training Program, and the MSU Traffic Engineer Course. Dave was active for many years in Boy Scouts and was Scoutmaster of Troop 193 in Lansing. He was National Jamboree Scoutmaster in 1969, and was awarded the distinguished Silver Beaver in 1979. Dave volunteered for 61 consecutive years with the Old Newsboys Association, serving as Board Member and President in 1990. He was also a life member and past President of the Central Michigan Law Enforcement Association. He loved all kinds of sports, especially hunting, fishing, golf, and even coached Little League Baseball. He spent many hours happily working in his yard and flower beds. He lived a life of faith in God and was completely devoted to his family. He was a wonderful role model and was well respected by everyone whose life he touched. His patience, kindness, and compassion for others will be remembered by all who knew him, his love and presence here will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Dave was predeceased by his wife Anne; sister Ruth, and brother Ed. He is survived by his three children: John (Shawn), Bill (Sandy), and Susan Tabor; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Regency of Lansing West and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for the loving, compassionate care they gave our Dad.
The funeral to celebrate Dave's life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Shepherd of the Hills Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7740 W. St. Joseph Hwy. Lansing, Michigan 48917, with interment to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to the Old Newsboys Association.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020